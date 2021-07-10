Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NYSE:NBR opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $992.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.77. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -58.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $6,553,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 69,670 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

