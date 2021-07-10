O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 785 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 4,617.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,325,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

DT stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $62.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.73, a PEG ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

