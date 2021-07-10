Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 30,029 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of MaxLinear worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 66,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after purchasing an additional 432,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,475.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,500 shares of company stock worth $7,621,769. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

