CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 101.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,968 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of CIT Group worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in CIT Group by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $48.17 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.06.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

