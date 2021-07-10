The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 48.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,758 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 173.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.62. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

