Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 62.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,056 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.48. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $69.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

