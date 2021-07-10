Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

LNEGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LNEGY stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.98.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

