TheStreet Lowers Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Denison Mines has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.43.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $909.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 2.16. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. Analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Denison Mines by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,784,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 903,973 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

