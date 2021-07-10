Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Coverage Initiated at CLSA

CLSA started coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.13.

CPNG stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.21. Coupang has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth $1,625,549,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

