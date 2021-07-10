SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives $30.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

CWYUF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.02 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

