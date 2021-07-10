Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,650,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,973,000. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 363,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 87,931 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 319,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 43,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

