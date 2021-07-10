Andrew J. Briggs Sells 1,700 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew J. Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $110,027.99.

Shares of FMAO opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.31. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

