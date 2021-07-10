Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Green Plains reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

GPRE stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at about $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after buying an additional 1,235,926 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $18,054,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $15,686,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

