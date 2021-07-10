China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.78. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 61,562 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Greenridge Global raised China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $146.23 million, a P/E ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the first quarter worth $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.