Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.80. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 343,127 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($1.01). Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 31.82% and a negative return on equity of 272.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

