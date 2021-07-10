Andrew J. Briggs Sells 2,000 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew J. Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $110,027.99.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.31. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $27.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

