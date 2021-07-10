Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC) Trading Down 0.1%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 48,584 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 35,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

About Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC)

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

