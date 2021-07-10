SPK Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:SPKAU) Shares Up 0.1%

SPK Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:SPKAU)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 1,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

About SPK Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:SPKAU)

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

