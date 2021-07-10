The Sandbox (SAND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $793.22 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 100.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $356.72 million and $793.22 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $546.95 or 0.01617153 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

