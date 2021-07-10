Daniel S. Goldberger Buys 50,000 Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) CEO Daniel S. Goldberger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares in the company, valued at $216,544. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ECOR stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.29. electroCore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%. As a group, analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in electroCore by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

