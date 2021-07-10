Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BABA. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.30.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $205.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $557.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.15. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $198.26 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

