United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

UIHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $4.95 on Friday. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.77.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $158.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that United Insurance will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 35,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

