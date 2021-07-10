Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 180 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 174 ($2.27).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 118.64 ($1.55) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.47. The company has a market cap of £33.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 395.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

