Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonage presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.97. Vonage has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after acquiring an additional 414,320 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 12.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after acquiring an additional 979,127 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth $68,597,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 6.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after purchasing an additional 300,150 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

