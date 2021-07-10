WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) PT Lowered to $6.75

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.25 to $6.75 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.86.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.24 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $933.45 million, a P/E ratio of -56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.