TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 211.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,661 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,219 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $12,948,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 44,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.42.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

