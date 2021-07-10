American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 9,550 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.2% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 29,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $145.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

