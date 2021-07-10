SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $26,439,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $1,132,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

