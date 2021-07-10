GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $27.40 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 36,980 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.3% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY boosted its stake in Apple by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 29,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.23. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $145.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

