Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of Tennant worth $18,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tennant by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tennant by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tennant by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 45,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $198,824.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,264 shares in the company, valued at $12,289,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,289 shares of company stock worth $951,123 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tennant has a 1 year low of $57.99 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

