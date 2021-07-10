Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,259 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $491,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after buying an additional 1,325,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after buying an additional 965,704 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

NYSE CHD opened at $86.98 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.