Savaria (TSE:SIS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.44

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.44 and traded as high as C$19.97. Savaria shares last traded at C$19.66, with a volume of 75,977 shares trading hands.

SIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares raised Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.23.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.81%.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.83, for a total value of C$445,747.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,228,737.50. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$405,574. Insiders sold 68,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,981 in the last ninety days.

Savaria Company Profile (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

