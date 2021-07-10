ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Given Buy Rating at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.08.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.97. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $10,676,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 620,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $3,358,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 321,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $2,202,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

