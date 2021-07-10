River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $212.19

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.19 ($2.77) and traded as high as GBX 217 ($2.84). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 217 ($2.84), with a volume of 18,492 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of £184.58 million and a P/E ratio of 39.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 212.26.

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

