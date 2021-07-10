Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,930.96

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,930.96 ($25.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,984 ($25.92). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,940 ($25.35), with a volume of 86,242 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,932.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In other news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 64,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80), for a total value of £1,273,954 ($1,664,429.06). Also, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,795 ($23.45), for a total value of £112,815.75 ($147,394.50).

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

