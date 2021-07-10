Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 157.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2,508.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT opened at $113.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.58.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.