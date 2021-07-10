National Bank Financial Increases Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$20.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TPZEF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Topaz Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $14.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.63.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

