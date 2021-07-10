Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DYNDF. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.90.

Shares of DYNDF opened at $37.75 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

