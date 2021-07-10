CIBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OGI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.83.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI stock opened at C$3.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 6.66. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.48. The firm has a market cap of C$981.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.