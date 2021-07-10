Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona Sells 2,777 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $60,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $73,992.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $373,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $790,000. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MYOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

