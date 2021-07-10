Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal Sells 6,088 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $193,841.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marco Fregenal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Marco Fregenal sold 5,254 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $168,548.32.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Marco Fregenal sold 8,069 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $265,792.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $124,161.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $467.45 million and a P/E ratio of -93.70. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 44.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTHM. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

