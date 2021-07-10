INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Sells $113,092.98 in Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 5,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $113,092.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $22.97 on Friday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $343.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.