Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,789 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 177,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 171,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.