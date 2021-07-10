Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Albany International were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,391,000 after acquiring an additional 158,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Albany International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albany International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Albany International by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 416,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after purchasing an additional 78,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 405,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.80.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

