Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. Equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASMB shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Assembly Biosciences Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

