Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $56,000 Position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 2,596.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, Director Steven P. Novak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

OXSQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $246.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 298.32% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

