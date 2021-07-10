Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 9,983 Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 6.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 181.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

IMPX stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

