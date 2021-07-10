Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 4,136 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.53 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.58.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.