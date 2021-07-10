Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 7,312 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 31.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 103,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 52.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $1,761,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.01. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

