Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,613 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 94,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 638.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 710,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,346,000 after acquiring an additional 613,890 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 297,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,910,000 after acquiring an additional 33,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

NYSE:COF opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.97. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.